Minnesota Twins Finally Win a Extra Innings Game

The Minnesota Twins have had a rough start to the 2021 season, but they finally accomplished something on Sunday that had alluded them all year.

Minnesota was able to grab an extra-inning win for the first time this season as they defeated the Cleveland Indians 8-5 on the road.

It wouldn't be such an anomaly but the Twins were in their ninth overtime affair and hadn't won yet this year in extra frames.

Kyle Garlick slugged a three-run homer in the top of the tenth inning to give Minnesota the lead and unlike so many other times this year, the Twins bullpen held the lead.

After the win against Cleveland, they improved to 1-8 in extra innings, and maybe getting that monkey off their back can help them turn the rest of their season around as well.

Minnesota now sits at 17-29, last place in the AL Central, and currently are 9.5 games out of first place behind the Chicago White Sox.

The Twins will begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday at Target Field.

You can listen to all Minnesota Twins games on AM 1000 KSOO in the Sioux Empire and watch all Twins games on Bally Sports North.

For more information on the Minnesota Twins, their roster, and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their website.