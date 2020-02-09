Minnesota Twins Finalize Trade for Dodgers Pitcher Kenta Maeda

The three-team trade between the Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, and Los Angeles Dodgers fell through, but that didn't stop the Twins from acquiring Kenta Maeda.

Earlier this week we told you about the expected trade between the three franchises that would have landed Maeda to the Twins organization. After the Red Sox got cold feet on the trade by blaming it on Brusdar Graterol's medical evaluation and demanding more, the Twins decided to end talks on the three-way deal.

That didn't stop the Twins from getting the guy they wanted though. Minnesota has worked out a deal with the Dodgers to acquire Maeda in exchange for Graterol a minor leaguer, and the Twins' 67th pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. The twins in return will also receive a minor leaguer and $10 million in cash.

Dodgers get: RHP Brusdar Graterol, Minor Leaguer, 67th pick in 2020 Draft

Twins get: RHP Kenta Maeda, Minor Leaguer, cash

Maeda went 10-8 overall in 2019 with a 4.04 ERA last year with the Dodgers.

Source: Minnesota Twins

