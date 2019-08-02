Minnesota Twins Fall in Series Finale to Miami Marlins

UNDATED (AP) Sam Dyson provided no relief for Minnesota on Thursday, one day after being acquired from San Francisco to fortify the Twins’ bullpen.

Dyson made his Twins debut and promptly blew a 4-1 lead in the ninth before Harold Ramirez launched a walk-off homer in the 12th to complete the Marlins’ 5-4 comeback victory. Sergio Romo fared better just a day after coming over from the Giants, working a scoreless eighth to keep the Twins ahead by three.

Writing for MLB.com Christina De Nicola caught up with Dyson, “Didn't execute, didn't get the job done,” said Dyson, who entered the outing with 1.2 walks per nine innings. “We had the lead. I didn't do my job as part of the team. That's a bad first impression. Hopefully there's no more of those.

Max Kepler led off the game with his 30th homer and Byron Buxton hit a two-run double for the Twins, who continue to lead the AL Central by three games over Cleveland.

The Twins are at Target Field this weekend hosting the Kansas City Royals. Martin Parez takes the mound 7:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.

