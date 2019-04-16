After starting the year 8 and 4 the Minnesota Twins continued their home stand at Target Field on Monday beginning a 4-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

First time starter Martine Parez went six solid innings pitching in the mid 90's and getting the third-call strikes. But after a day when the bullpen was so strong it wasn't the case Monday night as the Blue Jays win 5-3. According to Do-Hyoung Park writing for MLB.COM, Teoscar Hernandez’s eighth-inning homer off Adalberto Mejía pushed Toronto to the series opener win. Perez only allowed one run in the game.

The 28-year-old left-hander threw first-pitch strikes to 20 of the 25 hitters he faced.

As Minnesota entered the seventh inning holding on to a 3-1 lead Twins skipper Rocco Baldelli went to the bullpen for Ryne Harper and Adalberto Mejía. Oops! Mejia records the loss.

The series moves to game-2 tonight with Kyle Gibson starting for the Twins at 6:40 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.