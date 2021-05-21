Minnesota Twins Earn a Double-Header Split with Angels

Game-1 of the makeup doubleheader between the Minnesota Twins and LA Angels looked like the same dismal Twins play we've seen for the last month. They lost again.

Phil Gosselin would blast a home run and hit a three-run double in the first two innings for the Angels. Taylor Ward added to the scoreboard with his own two-run homer and LA takes the opener 7-1.

Looking to turn things around in the second game without Twins skipper Rocco Baldelli who served a one-game suspension, Minnesota sent Jose Berrios to the mound who would work five innings.

And with the worst record in the American League, Twins slugger Miguel Sano took matters into his own hands and delivered a grand slam off Griffin Canning in his first at bat. Mitch Garver also homered in Minnesota's nightcap 6-3 win.

Now 4,300 miles later the Twins are in Cleveland for the weekend. First pitch tonight is 6:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.