Minnesota Twins Drub the New York Mets

The Minnesota Twins tore up Citi Field in New York on Tuesday night leaving last year's National League Cy Young award winner Jacob deGrom stunned. deGrom allowed six runs during the first four innings as the Twins drubbed the Mets 14-8.

Mitch Garver got things started for Minnesota by hitting a homerun then it was Eddie Rossario's turn to go deep against deGrom. The third of six home runs for the Twins came again from Garver again while Jorge Polonco would round the bases and Jonathan Schoop smacked two dingers. In the win Minnesota got quality hitting from the entire lineup.

Not sure who is in charge of this stat but the teams combined for 10 home runs totaling three-quarters of a mile — 3,995 feet, to be exact.

Game-2 is tonight as Jake Odorizzi will pitch for Minnesota. It's a 6:10 PM start on Information 1000 KSOO.

Minnesota is scheduled to return home to play Detroit on Friday, and 6-12 inches of snow are forecast for Thursday night into the morning.

Source: Associated Press