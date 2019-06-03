Minnesota Twins Dominate Florida Series

Minnesota Twins took three out of four games in Tampa Bay and set a franchise record.

Jake Odorizzi took the mound as an opponent for the first time at Tropicana Field and threw six scoreless innings Sunday lowering his American League-leading ERA to 1.96. His catcher, Mitch Garver, worked his first game after returning from a rehab assignment.

In the top of the 5th inning CJ Cron emptied the bases to score three making it a 7-0 game. Minnesota gave back five in seventh and two more in the 8th inning but hang on for Sunday's series finale win 9-7.

It’s the fastest a Twins team has reached 40 wins with the previous record being 61 games by the 1970 Twins.

With Monday off Minnesota heads to Cleveland for three games beginning Tuesday, June 4 where Devin Smeltzer will start his second Major League baseball game.