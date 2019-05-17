Minnesota Twins Demolish the Seattle Mariners

C.J. Cron was the player of the game Thursday as the Minnesota Twins demolished the Seattle Mariners in game one of the west coast series.

As Daniel Kramer covered the Twins for MLB.com, Cron crushed a home run that found the upper deck of T-Mobile Park at 453 feet. Minnesota’s lineup churned out seven runs in the fourth inning and the Twins ran away to an 11-6 win over the Mariners.

Minnesota welcomed back Miguel Sano who hit a double and went 2-for-5 in his 2019 debut.

Jason Castro went deep for the seventh time in his 53rd at-bat to lead off the third and Max Kepler followed with a solo shot of his own later that inning.

Michael Pineda gets the win after going seven innings.

Game two will send Martín Pérez to the mound tonight at 9:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.

Source: Minnesota Twins.com