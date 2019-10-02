Minnesota Twins Confirm Times for Division Series

I have to admit coming into the postseason is frustrating just because certain entities like to drag their feet keeping us in limbo as to when the games will be broadcast. Arrrrrrgh!

Not this year. We now know when the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees will take the field for the first two games of the Division Series.

Game-1 will be this Friday, October 4. Pregame coverage begins at 5:00 PM on Information 1000 KSOO. Game-2 on Saturday, October 5 is earlier. Coverage beginning at 3:00 PM.

For game-3 on Monday, October 7 the series shifts to Target Field in Minneapolis.

The best of five series will continue if necessary on Tuesday and Thursday of next week.

Put on your rally caps Twins fans!