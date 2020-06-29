Minnesota Twins Coaches Not Permitted to Work

When the Minnesota Twins take the field for their first game in July, they will do so without their bullpen coach.

The Twins aren't allowing Bob McClure or Coach Bill Evers to work games this season due to concerns related to the coronavirus, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Older people have been more effected by the virus. McClure is 68 years old, while Evers is 66.

This is McClure's first season as the team's bullpen coach. Evers is in his second season as a major-league coach.

Listed on the 2020 Summer Camp roster for the Twins and working the bullpen will be Pete Maki who is coming out of a minor league pitching coach role.

Minnesota Twins have released their 60-man player pool for the club’s 2020 summer camp.

When the Twins take the field in the shortened 60-game season the broadcast team of Cory Provus and Dan Gladden will not be traveling to opposing cities. Provus and Gladden will of course be live from Target Field for all Twins home games. But for the way contests the pair will be watching the game from a monitor.

Source: Minneapolis Star Tribune & ESPN