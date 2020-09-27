The Minnesota Twins entered Sunday (September 27) needing a win or a Chicago White Sox loss to clinch the AL Central. They didn't get the win, but they still won the division.

Minnesota fell to Cincinnati 5-3 at Target Field in extra innings. What they may not have been fully aware of though as the game ran long was that the AL Central was already in their hands. The Chicago Cubs defeated the White Sox 10-8 to give the division crown to Minnesota.

The Twins (36-24) will now enter the postseason as the American League's third-seeded team behind the Tampa Bay Rays (40-20) and Oakland A's (36-24). Oakland secured the second seed due to having a better indradivision record. Minnesota will play Houston in the first-round best-of-three series at Target Field.

Game 1: Tuesday, September 29, 1:00 PM

Game 2: Wednesday, September 30, 12:00 PM

Game 3: Thursday, October 1, TBD (If Necessary)

If the Twins advance past the first round, they will head Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles to take on the winner of the A's/White Sox series.

All first-round games for the Minnesota Twins can be heard on the Treasure Island Baseball Network on Information 1000, KSOO.