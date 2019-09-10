Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton has been placed on the 60-day injured list, ending his 2019 season.

Dan Hayes of The Athletic is reporting that the team has placed Buxton on the injured list for left shoulder subluxation. The Twins also made some corresponding moves to the roster by activating Kyle Gibson and selected the contract of Ronald Torreyes.

The Twins also confirmed the roster move on Tuesday (September 10) afternoon.

Buxton has provided a spark in the games that he did play for the Twins this season. In 271 at-bats, Buxton has 71 hits, 10 home runs, 48 runs, 46 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases. He has not played for the Twins since August 1.

The loss of Buxton, combined with the suspension of pitcher Michael Pineda, and Max Kepler being day-to-day with soreness in his left shoulder, leaves the Twins a little shorthanded for the final playoff push. The Twins currently hold a five game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central with 19 games left to play in the regular season.