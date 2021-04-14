Minnesota Twins-Boston Red Sox Double Today

After a postponed game on Monday, the Twins and Red Sox will play a pair today at Target Field.

Missing one of their star sluggers, the Minnesota Twins dropped Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox 4-2. Absent from the lineup was Nelson Cruz with a non-COVID-19 illness.

Willians Astudillo has no fear of foul territory.

So grab your glove and your radio for a full afternoon of Twins baseball today as we play two. In game-1 Minnesota will send Kenta Maeda (1-0 ) to the hill with a first pitch at 1:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.

Stick around for game-2 as Jose Berrios (2-0) will face Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0).