Minnesota Twins Bomba Series Win Over Kansas City

Minnesota Twins (10-16) fans saw Jose Berrios take the mound for the weekend and series finale on Sunday against the league-leading Kansas City Royals (16-10) as the rubber game goes to the home team in a 13-4 win. The momentum came early in the third inning when the Twins put up seven runs on the board.

Mitch Garver likes the second deck of Target Field. After missing one in the 2nd inning, Garver with runners at the corners let a Brad Keller pitch fly high to left field one frame later.

Alex Kirilloff made it three straight games with a home run.

The bats would sizzle again in the later innings as the entire starting lineup would go-yard with the exception of Max Kepler who would get one hit in his four at-bats.

Berrios (3-2) records the win after six innings pitched.

Settle in for another home series beginning tonight when Kenta Maeda (1-2) will go against Dane Dunning (1-1). Coverage begins at 6:00 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.