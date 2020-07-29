Minnesota Twins Big Heads, Your Likeness for $80

I know what you're thinking. This is probably a once-in-a-lifetime shot but this 2020 MLB season is all about once-in-a-lifetimes. Now you can be at Target Field, sort of, for all the home games you've only dreamed about by being a Face Fan.

Your two-and-a-half-foot high Big Head will be authenticated and then be placed among other Twins fans' faces. And when the season comes to an end your face will be returned to you as a keepsake. There is a limited number of faces that will be placed. So hurry and visit twinsbaseball.com/fanface to have your likeness produced in time for the second homestand on August 14. And one important note, there's a certain criteria you need to follow so pay close attention to ensure you get your face placed.

Cutouts will be placed throughout the ballpark in a lower-level seat for 2020 home games at Target Field.

Not only will you see your fan face, but the Minnesota Twins Legends will also have their own Big Heads mosaic on display in section 331 of the U.S. Bank Home Run Porch.