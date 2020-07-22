Minnesota Twins Baseball is on KSOO

We've been waiting for it for months. The return of baseball. Even though the stands will be sans-fans you can still catch every inning of the shorten season here on Information 1000 KSOO. The Minnesota Twins are in Chicago for an exhibition game with the Chicago Cubs. Join Cory Provus and Dan Gladden at 6:00 PM.

Starting tonight for the Twins will be Homer Baily and the Cubs bring out Jon Lester.

How has the interruption affected the players? Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli says, "I don't know if our group could be more ready than they are. Physically our guys are in really good shape and mentally they're ready to play."

I know you are anticipating Opening Day and the Twins stay in Chicago but will move across town to play the White Sox for a weekend series beginning Friday where Jose Berrios will take the mound for the Twins.

Are you still a Bomba Squad fan? Let's hope they live up to last season’s hype and can produce in a 60-game season. Added to that list will be Josh Donaldson.