Minnesota Twins Back on Track Win in Toronto

After getting swept by the Royals the Minnesota Twins jumped the boarder on Monday to begin a three game series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In only his second outing of the season starting pitcher Adalberto Mejia got back up in his 5 1/3 innings from Joe Mauer and Mitch Garver's 3-hits each in the 8-3 win.

Up 3-zip early Max Kepler showing outstanding defense once again comes to the plate in the 5th inning for two run dinger.

Twins bats were hot with 8 of 12 batters going yard on the night.

Cliff Clavin moment:

And how about Robbie Grossman? In his last seven games the right fielder is hitting .391. And on Monday Twins head coach Paul Molitor puts Grossman in the number-9 slot of the lineup. Grossman has now batted in every position in the lineup this season.

Tonight Jose Berrios will get the start for the Minnesota. First pitch at 6:07 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.

