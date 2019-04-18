OK kids go find your glove! The Minnesota Twins are coming to teach you a thing or two about the game.

The Minnesota Twins are coming to South Dakota with their 2019 Youth Baseball and Softball Clinic Program. The communities of Webster, Letcher and Britton, South Dakota will get up close instruction and lessons from members of the Twins organization.

The Play Ball! Minnesota Youth Clinics are available to participants and communities free of charge, and are designed to teach boys and girls ages 6-13 the fundamentals of baseball and softball, including hitting, throwing, and defense, in a fun and encouraging atmosphere.

Here are the schedules for South Dakota visits:

Webster Saturday, May 18 2:00 PM and 3:30 PM

Letcher Sunday, May 19 9:00 AM and 10:30 AM

Britton Friday, June 7 2:00 PM and 3:30 PM

Minnesota instructors provide all the necessary equipment for the clinic however, players should bring their gloves. Participants must register in advance at www.playballmn.com .