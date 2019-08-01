Minnesota Twins Add to Home Run Count in Win

Mitch Garver hit a 3-run homer and his 20th of the season to get the Minnesota Twins on the board in Wednesday’s game against the Miami Marlins. Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario add three more in the fifth.

The Marlins would tag reliever Sean Poppen for a granny in the bottom of the ninth inning but it wouldn't be enough.

Starting pitcher Jose Berrios had one of his best outings with 11 strikeouts in seven scoreless innings as the Twins win 7-4 and play the series finale today and go for the sweep with Michael Pineda throwing for Minnesota. First pitch is 11:10 AM on Information 1000 KSOO.

As the clock ticked down to the major league baseball trade deadline the Twins managed to strike a deal with the San Francisco Giants for reliever Sam Dyson. He will join another reliever Sergio Romo in the bullpen.