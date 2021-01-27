A four-time MLB Gold Glove winner will be joining the Minnesota Twins for the 2021 season.

ESPN's Jeff Passan is reporting that the Twins have signed Andrelton Simmons to a one-year deal worth $10.5 million. Simmons will play shortstop for the Twins and the team will move Jorge Polanco to second base.

Simmons was initially drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2010 and made his major league debut in 2012. He played with the Braves through the 2015 season. Heading into the 2016 season, Simmons was traded to the Los Angeles Angels and he spent the next four seasons in L.A. Simmons played just 30 games in 2020 for the Angels before opting out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His career batting average sits at.269 but it's his defense that has consistently been touted as his strongest feature. Simmons won Gold Glove awards in 2013, 2014, 2017, and 2018.

Here's a little preview of what Twins fans can expect to see.

The move will give the Twins a strong infield that will now consist of Miguel Sano (1B), Polanco (2B), Simmons (SS), and Josh Donaldson (3B). ESPN reports that the infield is worth $46 million for the Twins.

Minnesota will continue to turn its attention to the rest of the offseason, and other moves could be on the way soon. The Twins are scheduled to open the regular season on April 1 in Milwaukee.

