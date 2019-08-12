Minnesota Twins 2020 Regular Season Schedule Announced

The Minnesota Twins will play the Oakland Athletics seven times in the first 10 games of the 2020 regular season.

Major League Baseball released the 2020 regular season schedule earlier today (August 12). Even with the 2019 season still ongoing, this has become common practice to release the next year's schedule well ahead of time.

The Twins will open the 2020 regular season on the west coast. Minnesota will play Oakland on March 26, 2020, and will continue to spend the first weekend there. The Twins will then move on to Seattle to face the Mariners for three games. The home opener for the Twins will take place on April 2 against Oakland.

Minnesota Twins President Dave St. Peter told us on Overtime that he thinks that the 2020 home schedule sets up really nice for fans.

Highlights of the 2020 home schedule, outside of the AL Central games, includes interleague matchups against the NL West and weekend series against the Yankees and Red Sox.

Boston @ Minnesota - April 24-26

San Francisco @ Minnesota - May 4-6

Milwaukee @ Minnesota - June 16-17

New York Yankees @ Minnesota - June 18-21

Colorado @ Minnesota - June 26-28

LA Dodgers @ Minnesota - July 28-29

Houston @ Minnesota - July 31-August 2

Minnesota will travel to Arizona and San Diego as part of the games against the NL West. Both of those teams will not come to Target Field in 2020.

Much like the 2019 schedule for the Twins, most of the games scheduled in August/September of next season will be played against division opponents.

To see the entire Twins 2020 schedule, click here.