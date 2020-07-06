Minnesota Twins 2020 60-Game Schedule Announced

The Minnesota Twins will start the 2020 60-game regular season on the road in Chicago before opening at home against St. Louis.

Major League Baseball announced season schedules today for the shortened regular season. For the Twins, they will play 40 games against division opponents and 20 games against opponents from the NL Central.

We knew that much heading into the official schedule release. Although, there were still a few surprises. Most reports said that the idea would be for the teams to play a balanced schedule. That isn't the case by any means. For example, Minnesota will play three games against the Cubs and all of them will be at Wrigley Field. Here is a breakdown of the number of games against each.

3 vs. Chicago White Sox, 7 @ Chicago White Sox

7 vs. Cleveland, 3 @ Cleveland

6 vs. Detroit, 4 @ Detroit

4 vs. Kansas City, 6 @ Kansas City

3 @ Chicago Cubs

3 vs. Cincinnati Reds

3 vs. Milwaukee, 3 @ Milwaukee

2 vs. Pittsburgh, 2 @ Pittsburgh

2 vs. St. Louis, 2 @ St. Louis

Here is the official Minnesota Twins 2020 schedule by date. All times listed are in Central Time:

July

July 24: @ CWS, 7:10

July 25: @ CWS, 1:10

July 26: @ CWS, 1:10

July 28: vs. STL, 7:10

July 29: vs. STL, 7:10

July 30: vs. CLE, 6:15

July 31: vs. CLE, 7:10

August

Aug 1: vs. CLE, 6:10

Aug 2: vs. CLE, 1:10

Aug 3: vs. PIT, 7:10

Aug 4: vs. PIT, 1:10

Aug 5: @ PIT, 6:05

Aug 6: @ PIT, 12:35

Aug 7: @ KC, 7:05

Aug 8: @ KC, 6:05

Aug 9: @ KC, 1:05

Aug 10: @ MIL, 7:10

Aug 11: @ MIL, 7:10

Aug 12: @ MIL, 6:10

Aug 14: vs. KC, 7:10

Aug 15: vs. KC, 6:10

Aug 16: vs. KC, 1:10

Aug 17: vs. KC, 7:10

Aug 18: vs. MIL, 7:10

Aug 19: vs. MIL, 7:10

Aug 20: vs. MIL, 6:10

Aug 21: @ KC, 7:05

Aug 22: @ KC, 6:05

Aug 23: @ KC, 1:05

Aug 24: @ CLE, 6:10

Aug 25: @ CLE, 6:10

Aug 26: @ CLE, 6:10

Aug 27: @ DET, 6:10

Aug 28: @ DET, 6:10

Aug 29: @ DET, 5:10

Aug 30: @ DET, 12:10

Aug 31: vs. CWS, 7:10

September

Sept 1: vs. CWS, 7:10

Sept 2: vs. CWS, 7:10

Sept 4: vs. DET, 7:10

Sept 5: vs. DET, 6:10

Sept 6: vs. DET, 1:10

Sept 7: vs. DET, 1:10

Sept 8: @ STL, 7:15

Sept 9: @ STL, 7:15

Sept 11: vs. CLE, 7:10

Sept 12: vs. CLE, 7:15

Sept 13: vs. CLE, 3:10

Sept 14: @ CWS, 7:10

Sept 15: @ CWS, 7:10

Sept 16: @ CWS, 7:10

Sept 17: @ CWS, 1:10

Sept 18: @ CHC, 7:15

Sept 19: @ CHC, 7:15

Sept 20: @ CHC, 1:20

Sept 22: vs. DET, 6:40

Sept 23: vs. DET, 6:40

Sept 25: vs. CIN, 7:10

Sept 26: vs. CIN, 6:10

Sept 27: vs. CIN, 2:10

As of now, Minnesota has not been selected for Sunday Night Baseball. Other national games have not been announced yet at this point.