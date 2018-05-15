Minnesota Twins 2019 Baseball Fantasy Camp

When you go to the ballpark have you ever wondered what it would be like to put on a uniform, grab a glove and run out on the field? Every little boys dream right? Well dreams are about to come true.

The Minnesota Twins today have announced the dates for the 2019 Baseball Fantasy Camp in Fort Myers, Florida on January 5-12.

The Minnesota Twins Baseball Fantasy Camp is the officially licensed camp of the club and annually attracts over 100 participants from across the U.S and Canada.

Now before that little voice inside of you says "I couldn't do that" take a look at what fantasy campers will enjoy:

A week of living a Major League Baseball experience in the January warmth of Southwest Florida

Personalized MLB uniform yours to keep

Use of the Twins clubhouse and spring training fields

Opportunity to play at Hammond Stadium

Instruction and coaching from former Twins greats Bert Blyleven, Tony Oliva, Kent Hrbek, Frank Viola, Rick Aguilera, Jeff Reardon, Scott Erickson and many more

The 2018 camp was a sellout and current registrations for the 2019 camp are running ahead of traditional levels.

So what are you waiting for? Step up to the plate and sign up for the Minnesota Twins Fantasy Camp at www.twinsbaseball.com or by calling Camp Director Stan Dickman at 1-800-592-2714.

