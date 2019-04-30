Minnesota to Play Oklahoma at the Sanford Pentagon

The University of Minnesota mens basketball team is coming back to Sioux Falls to play yet another game in the Sanford Pentagon.

The Sanford Pentagon announced on Tuesday that the University of Minnesota will play the University of Oklahoma on November 9.

This marks the third Big 10 vs Big 12 game that will be played inside the Pentagon.

This also marks yet another huge game that the Pentagon has been able to schedule since opening up a few years ago.

“We are thrilled to have two NCAA Tournament teams in Minnesota and Oklahoma face each other on Heritage Court,” said Kevin Lampe, president of Sanford Sports. “It’s exciting to welcome back the Gophers to the Pentagon, and we’re looking forward to introducing the Sooners to the atmosphere on Heritage Court. We have no doubt this will be a great matchup and a memorable experience for the players and fans.”

“I could not be more excited about bringing our team back to the Sanford Pentagon next season,” said Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino. “We will have a chance to compete against a perennial power in Oklahoma very early in the season, in one of the best neutral-site environments in the country. I have the utmost respect for Coach Kruger and the program he has built at OU. The game will provide a tremendous experience for our team and our fans.”

Tickets will go on sale July 25 and television will determine a start time.