The Minnesota Timberwolves have made a trade sending Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham to Atlanta for Allen Crabbe.

The trade was made official on Thursday (January 16) afternoon and features just the three players that were switched.

Teague, 31, was brought in to provide veteran leadership at the point guard position during the Tom Thibodeau era. During his two years in Minnesota, Teague averaged 13.4 points and seven assists.

Graham spent just a few months with the Timberwolves. He was acquired via trade with Golden State back in July 2019. Graham has appeared in 33 games this season and averaged five points per game for the Wolves.

In exchange for Teague and Graham, Minnesota picked up a younger veteran in Crabbe. Crabbe, 27, is in his seventh NBA season and he has spent time between Atlanta, Brooklyn, and Portland. During his career, Crabbe has averaged 9.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Minnesota is currently 15-25 and 13th overall in the Western Conference as of today (January 16).

Source: Minnesota Timberwolves