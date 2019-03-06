Minnesota Timberwolves Top Oklahoma City Thunder

Karl-Anthony Towns is putting up impressive offensive numbers. All he cares about, though, are wins. It was another huge night from Towns as he helped Minnesota snap a three-game losing streak Tuesday. The star center had 41 points and 14 rebounds as the Timberwolves spoiled Paul George's return to the Oklahoma City lineup with a 131-120 victory over the Thunder.

Towns has 182 points over his last five games, the best five-game stretch in team history. He fell one point shy of tying his season high.

The Timberwolves have won all three meetings with the Thunder and are 6-1 against Oklahoma City since the beginning of last season.

Derrick Rose added 19 points and Andrew Wiggins scored 18 for Minnesota, which began the night six games out of a playoff spot.

Oklahoma City never led by more than three and couldn't get closer than nine in the fourth quarter.

