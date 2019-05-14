Minnesota Timberwolves to Open Up Search for Head Coach

Ryan Saunders will still have a chance to remain as head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the team will be opening up a full coaching search.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting that Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas will be interviewing candidates for the head coaching position. Saunders will have a chance to remain in that position, but he will have some competition in Juwan Howard and David Vanterpool.

Howard is a current Miami Heat assistant that spent nearly 20 years as a player in the league between eight different franchises. Following retirement, Howard joined the Heat as an assistant and has held that role since 2013. ESPN is also reporting that Howard interviewed for the open jobs in Cleveland and Los Angeles.

Vanterpool has been with the Portland Trail Blazers staff as an assistant since the 2012 season. He, along with Jim Boylen, was part of the coaching staff for the Canada men's national basketball team. While a professional player, Vanterpool played in the United States for the Yakima Sun Kings of the CBA from 1999-2001 and had a stint with the Washington Wizards during the 2001 season. He interviewed for the Phoenix and Cleveland openings during this offseason.

No timetable has been given for when a decision will be made, but the interviews will be taking place throughout the week according to Wojnarowski.