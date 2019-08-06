Minnesota Timberwolves Sign Second Round Pick Jaylen Nowell

The Minnesota Timberwolves and second round pick Jaylen Nowell have agreed to terms on a contract.

KSTP and Skor North's Darren Wolfson is reporting that the Timberwolves and Nowell have agreed on a deal that includes $1.4 million guaranteed in the first year of the contract. The team will have a three-year option included in the contract following the first year.

The Timberwolves and Nowell were in long discussions regarding the contract. Nowell was selected with the 43rd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He attended the University of Washington and averaged 16.1 points in 70 career college basketball games. Nowell did not participate in the Timberwolves summer league season.

Signing Nowell has completed the Timberwolves rookie contracts for the year. Earlier this offseason, Minnesota agreed to terms with first round pick Jarrett Culver.

Minnesota opens the preseason on October 8 in Phoenix. The NBA regular season schedule will be released at a later date.