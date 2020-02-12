Minnesota Timberwolves Release 2020-2021 Season Ticket Prices

The Minnesota Timberwolves have released their 2020-2021 season ticket packages and prices.

There will be no price increase and fans who purchase tickets will get locked in for two years at that price.

If fans aren't able to go to a specific game, they will be able to turn in their tickets and exchange them for another game.

Additionally, season ticket holders will receive 50% off concessions, including alcohol and merchandise.

As they roll out these new season ticket prices, the Timberwolves are currently 16-36 and are only 4 games ahead of Golden State for the worst record in the Western Conference.

Fans may be encouraged by the optimism that the D'Angelo Russell trade has infused, but to think 50% off concessions, no price decrease and a price floor that you can resell your tickets for makes it hard for me to believe that this will really drive mass amounts of ticket sales.

I would encourage the front office to dump Flash Seats which is outdated and to allow fans to dump their tickets for whatever price possible when the team is as bad as they are this year.

Minnesota's efforts have fallen short on many levels, some their own fault and some because of a lack of product to sell, but not sure this marketing campaign is the best route for a fledgling franchise.

Furthermore, you can get tickets from secondary markets like StubHub and Ticket King in Minneapolis that offer more selection and better prices game day than what the long term costs of season tickets would be from the Wolves.

Until the team is significantly better, that option makes more sense to the average fan versus 50% off concessions.