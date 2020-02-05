The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a mega NBA trade that involves four teams and 12 players.

Minnesota has agreed to a deal with the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, and the Atlanta Hawks that will send multiple athletes to new homes. As part of the deal, the Timberwolves will part ways with Robert Covington, Keita Bates-Diop, Shabazz Napier, and Jordan Bell. In exchange, the Wolves will receive Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Atlanta's first-round selection in the 2020 NBA Draft.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski released details of the trade late Tuesday (February 4) night.

Here's how the entire trade breaks down:

Minnesota Receives:

Malik Beasley (from DEN)

Juan Hernangomez (from DEN)

Jarred Vanderbilt (from DEN)

Evan Turner (from ATL)

Atlanta First Round Draft Pick (via Brooklyn) in 2020 NBA Draft

Houston Receives:

Robert Covington (From MIN)

Jordan Bell (From MIN)

Atlanta Second Round Draft Pick (Via Golden State) in the 2020 NBA Draft

Atlanta Receives:

Nene Hilario (from HOU)

Clint Capela (from HOU)

Denver Receives:

Shabazz Napier (from MIN)

Keita Bates-Diop (from MIN)

Noah Vonleah (from MIN)

Gerald Green (from HOU)

Krawzynski of The Athletic and Darren Wolfson from KSTP in Minneapolis both have reported that the Timberwolves are attempting to use this trade as a way to make a move for Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell. Wolfson says, however, that you shouldn't expect a trade this week.

Minnesota returns to the court tonight (February 5) as they host Atlanta.