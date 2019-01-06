It has finally happened, the Minnesota Timberwolves have fired President of Basketball of Operations and Head Coach Tom Thibodeau.

The news was first reported by ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

This has been something that many have seen coming but with the amount of money that Thibodeau was owed still on his contract, it was believed he would at least last the remainder of the season.

Minnesota has two great young cornerstones in Karl Anthony-Towns and Andrew Wiggins to build around for the future, so the job of head coach is something that you would think would be very intriguing to many coaches.

According to Woj, it is a possibility that Fred Hoibderg could be a possible candidate.

The Timberwolves current have a 19-21 record and sit in the 11th spot of the Western Conference standings.