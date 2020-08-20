Minnesota Timberwolves Get #1 Overall Pick in NBA Draft

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a season to forget on the court, but 2020 will be a year to remember after the NBA Draft Lottery concluded on Thursday night.

The Minnesota Timberwolves snagged the #1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after winning the NBA Draft Lottery.

Minnesota was one of three teams with a 14% chance to win the No. 1 overall pick and get the top pick for the first time since 2015.

In 2015, the Timberwolves selected Karl-Anthony Towns out of Kentucky with the No. 1 pick and it has turned out to be their second-best draft pick of all time, right behind Kevin Garnett who went No. 5 in 1995.

It is going to very interesting to see what player the T-Wolves believe makes the most sense to compliment KAT, Russell, and the rest of the revamped roster.

The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 16, and is scheduled to be held virtually.

For more information on the Minnesota Timberwolves, visit their website for rosters, news and more.