Minnesota Timberwolves Fire Head Coach Ryan Saunders

The Minnesota Timberwolves continue to lose and if that trend continues it will be without Ryan Saunders.

On Sunday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves fired head coach Ryan Saunders after their loss to the New York Knicks.

Ironically, Saunders was let go after a loss to the head coach who he replaced in Tom Thibadeau who is currently leading the Knicks.

During his tenure as head coach of the Timberwolves, Saunders had a record of 43-95 and the Wolves had the worst record in the NBA at the time of his firing on Sunday.

Personally, I feel horrible for Ryan who obviously has a great basketball intellect and has to be very disappointed that he couldn't turn this organization around.

Clearly, the head coach isn't the only issue with the Timberwolves, and who knows where they go from here.

