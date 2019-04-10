The Minnesota Timberwolves are working on a deal to keep general manager Scott Layden and head coach Ryan Saunders with the team.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Timberwolves are working on keeping both Layden and Saunders with the team for next season. Layden has been Minnesota's general manager since April 2016. Saunders replaced Tom Thibodeau as head coach in January 2019.

The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski is reporting that the team is also working on searching for a new President of Basketball Operations.

Issues surrounding Jimmy Butler, and the firing of Thibodeau certainly didn't help this season, but expectations were still fairly high after last years playoff appearance. Now the team will be back in the lottery role heading into the NBA Draft this year. Layden will have a single first and second round pick to work within this year's NBA Draft.

As head coach, Saunders is 17-24 since taking over for Thibodeau. The team is currently 36-45 with one game remaining tonight (April 10) against Denver.