Minnesota Timberwolves 2020 NBA Draft Lottery Odds

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be among three teams with the best odds to get the top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Following a 2019-2020 season that saw the Timberwolves finish 19-45 before the shutdown, Minnesota will enter the NBA Draft Lottery for the 15th time in the last 16 years. The Timberwolves finished ahead of Golden State (15-50) and one loss better than Cleveland (19-46) to jump into the top odds of the lottery.

Minnesota, Cleveland, and Golden State will each hold a 14% chance of winning the lottery. The NBA switched its lottery rules in 2019 giving the bottom three teams an equal chance at the first pick. Under the new format, Minnesota can pick no worse than 5th overall.

The NBA Draft Lottery has not been overly kind to the Timberwolves throughout their history. Minnesota has selected first just one time in franchise history and selected Karl-Anthony Towns in the 2015 NBA Draft. Other than that one time, Minnesota had the best lottery odds in two other drafts and ended up selecting second (2011, Derrick Williams), and third (1992, Christian Laettner). A full look at the (bad) history of Minnesota in the NBA Draft Lottery can be found here.

The NBA Draft Lottery takes place tonight (August 20) and will air live on ESPN starting at 7:30 PM.