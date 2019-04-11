Minnesota Timberwolves 2019 NBA Draft Lottery Odds

The Minnesota Timberwolves finished the regular season on Wednesday night with a loss to Denver giving them the 10th worst record in the NBA. Here are the team's NBA Draft Lottery odds.

Minnesota finished the regular season 36-46 overall and 11th overall in the Western Conference standings. Even though there are a few teams that have a single game left, the Timberwolves have officially locked themselves into the 10th spot for the NBA Draft Lottery.

According to Tankathon , the Timberwolves have a 13.9% chance of jumping into the top four, and a three percent chance of taking the top overall pick. New York, Cleveland, and Phoenix hold the best odds of taking the first overall pick at 14% each.

The Timberwolves will reenter the NBA Draft Lottery for the 21st time in team history. Minnesota has never had luck on its side when it comes to the draft lottery with the team never bettering the standard position. The team has picked first overall just one time and that selection was used to draft Karl-Anthony Towns in 2015.