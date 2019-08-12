Minnesota Timberwolves 2019-2020 Schedule to Open in Brooklyn

The Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to Brooklyn to start the season on October 23 and then open at home against a former disgruntled player.

After opening on the road for the sixth consecutive season, Minnesota will host the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler in the home opener on Sunday, October 27. Six of the first 10 games of the regular season will be played on the road.

Some of the highlighted home games on the 2019-2020 schedule include:

vs. Miami - Sunday, October 27

vs. Milwaukee, Monday, November 4

vs. Golden State, Friday, November 8 & Thursday, January 2

vs. Houston, Saturday, November 16

vs. LA Clippers, Friday, December 13

vs. LA Lakers, Monday, March 30

The Timberwolves will have three four-game road trips throughout the season. On top of that, Minnesota will play six straight road games from March 10-20 against Houston, Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Portland, Phoenix, and Utah.

Minnesota looks to improve from last season's disappointing 36-46 record. Click here to see the entire schedule.