High school football and volleyball in Minnesota is officially back! The Minnesota State High School League has approved the start of the fall season.

The Minnesota State High School League's (MSHSL) Board of Directors has reconsidered and approved the start of fall sports as early as Monday, September 28. Seven weeks ago, the MSHSL postponed fall sports until the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with a plan that is in accordance with the state of Minnesota for COVID-19 guidance, the activities have the green light to start.

“The Minnesota State High School League continues to work to provide educational opportunities for our student athletes in the safest manner possible for all involved,” said Board of Directors President Blaine Novak of New York Mills. “Coming into the meeting, we knew that every decision we make affects every other decision for the rest of the calendar year. Today’s decision, based on what we currently know and with the unknowns of what spring will bring, is based on the belief that playing now provides us the best opportunity to play a football and volleyball season.”

High school football will begin to play games the week of October 6 with a six-game schedule. Postseason play is scheduled to begin the week of November 16.

Volleyball will have a little bit of a longer schedule. High school volleyball matches can begin as of October 8 and the season will last 11 weeks.

“The decisions by our Board of Directors both provide opportunities for many student athletes and also require everyone’s responsible actions in keeping students and communities safe,” League Executive Director Erich Martens said. “It will be critical that our schools do their very best to enact protocols that maximize the safety of our students, coaches and officials."

Minnesota's neighboring states, including South Dakota, are in the middle of its high school football and volleyball seasons. Here in South Dakota, we've had a few hiccups with rescheduled games and cancelations due to COVID-19 but most games in the first month have been played without any major issues.

More information about the decision from the MSHSL Board of Directors can be found through its official press release.