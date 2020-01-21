Minnesota State Fair to Begin Using Metal Detectors

If you plan on attending the Minnesota State Fair this summer, plan on walking through a metal detector on the way in.

Dakota News Now is reporting that you will not be able to get your hands on a footlong corn dog, catch a ride on the SkyGlider, or see the Doobie Brothers live until you successfully pass through a metal detector at the gate first.

All 11 gates at the Minnesota State Fair will have metal detectors at them as increased security measures come into play when the fair gets underway in late August.

Fair general manager Jerry Hammer says the security process will be similar to what people experience at other big venues, such as the Xcel Energy Center and US Bank Stadium.

Beginning this summer, the Minnesota State Fair will join other state fairs like those in Wisconsin and Texas that have already been using metal detectors at gate entrances for a number of years now.

According to Dakota News Now, the governing board for the Minnesota State Fair made the decision to begin using metal detectors at this year's event on Sunday (January 19).

Source: Dakota News Now