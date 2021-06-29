If you go to the State Fair for just the food, then plan to cross the border to Minnesota this year. It will definitely be worth the trip and the money you'll need to fork over.

Each year fans flock to the midways looking for something new or a food item they only indulge in once a year. That means it can only be found at the State Fair. You may prefer to stay in your own backyard and attend the South Dakota State Fair. But if you are adventurous and feel that a gastro-trip is in your future, by all means, reserve that Airbnb for a trip to the Minnesota State Fair, August 26 through September. 6

After a year when the pandemic canceled just about everything, fair-goers will certainly be elbow to elbow waiting in line for something fried, on a stick, or in a bucket. So let the gluttony begin.

I've already narrowed down my Top 5 Minnesota State Fair foods that I'll be sampling:

The Naughty Biscuit

Island Hopper

Pizza Lucy

Sidecar Sandwich

Spufull Puff

Get our free mobile app

Some of you will be taking the family and young kids so be assured that the fair will not disappoint. From corn dogs to cotton candy, corn on the cob to funnel cakes. All the greasiness and sweetness will be there.

Plus, world-class entertainment featuring Miranda Lambert, the Doobie Brothers, and Tim McGraw.