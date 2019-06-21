Minnesota Starter Jake Odorizzi Win Streak Ends, Twins Lose

An off night at Target Field Thursday for the Minnesota Twins starter Jake Odorizzi who according to Robert Falkoff reporting for MLB.com, started the night with a 2.24 ERA, which was tied for third in the Major Leagues.

It was also an off night for the rest of the defense who recorded three errors against the Kansas City Royals. And if you are counting that makes 14 errors in the last ten games. Kansas City takes the opening game of the series with a 4-1 win.

The Royals hit Odorizzi early getting on the board with three runs in the first inning of play.

Jorge Polanco hit a solo homer in the first, giving him a 33-game streak of reaching base.

The Twins got to see another call-up from the minors in Kohl Stewart and the reliever from Triple-A Rochester was solid with four scoreless innings.

The Twins and Royals are back at Kauffman Stadium tonight where Martin Perez takes the mound for the Minnesota. First pitch is 7:15 on Information 1000 KSOO.