Minnesota Star Prospect Chet Holmgren Picks Gonzaga
The news is in and Minnesota star basketball prospect Chet Holmgren has announced his college commitment.
The No.1 prospect in the entire 2021 class has chosen Gonzaga over a lengthy list of suitors.
Get our free mobile app
Holmgren is headed to the same school his former teammate at Minnehaha Academy Jalen Suggs went to and played great as a member of the Zags.
Gonzaga could have the No.1 preseason ranking again come the start of the 2021-2022 season if they return Timme and Nembhard alongside Holmgren.
Gonzaga is fresh off a National Championship appearance against Baylor earlier this month.
For more information on the Gonzaga Bulldogs, their roster, and news surrounding the team, you can visit their website.
Diverging Diamond