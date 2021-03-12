Minnesota Sports Venues Get Clearance to Welcome Back Some Fans

Opening Day at Target Field will have a somewhat normal feeling to it as the Minnesota Twins will be able to host a limited number of fans.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced changes to Minnesota's COVID-19 restrictions. Large stadiums such as Target Field, Target Center, and the Xcel Energy Center now have the ability to at least welcome some fans into the building starting on April 1.

Indoor and outdoor stadiums will differ in regards to what is allowed. Seated outdoor venues are able to host up to 10,000 fans at this time. Seated indoor facilities like the Target Center, US Bank Stadium, and Xcel Energy Center are now permitted to host up to 3,000 people. Also included in the loosened restrictions are new rules for restaurants, bars, youth sporting events, and more.

The Minnesota Twins, under the new guidelines, will be able to host 10,000 fans at its home opener on April 8th against Seattle. The Twins were hoping and talking with Governor Walz about hosting fans safely at the start of the season. Now that they received their wish, the team is very excited about getting fans back into the ballpark.

As part of its official press release, the Minnesota Twins say that they will roll out ticket information and fan policy information soon.

The Minnesota Vikings are also excited about the news today. The team has been aiming to host fans at Training Camp this upcoming July/August and is hopeful to have a full US Bank Stadium by the start of the regular season. In an official press release sent out by the Vikings, the team encourages all Minnesotans to get vaccinated and that their top priority is to host fans this fall in the safest way possible.

Hopefully, the trend continues and we will see full stadiums and a more normal life as we inch towards the middle to end of the baseball season and the start of the football season.