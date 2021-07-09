Minnesota Murder Suspect Arrested In Sioux Falls

A joint effort by Minnehaha County Sherriff's Office, the Sioux Falls Police Department, and the Sioux Falls SWAT Team have ended with the successful arrest of a murder suspect Thursday evening.

Dakota News Now reports that 18-year-old Miguel Nunez Jr. is in custody and faces three counts of second-degree murder out of Mower County, Minnesota. Police say Nunez was wanted for a June 5 drug deal gone bad that ended with the shooting death of 45-year-old David Harris in Austin, Minnesota.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Nunez was found hiding in an attic of a home in central Sioux Falls. The Sherriff's Office called in the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Sioux Falls Police SWAT team to assist in the arrest.

Police say given the violent nature of the crime the suspect was wanted for, the Sherriff's Office felt it was necessary to call in the Sioux Falls Police Department and to help execute the warrant with as little risk to the public as possible.

It was reported by Dakota News Now that the suspect had fled from authorities in Sioux Falls on June 7 as Minnehaha Country Deputies attempted to arrest the suspect near Axtell Middle School.