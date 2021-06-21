A St. Cloud Minnesota man will be spending over 11-years in jail after soliciting a Hartford, South Dakota teenager to have sex with him on social media.

Dakota News Now is reporting, twenty-five-year-old Nathan Paul Grondahl was recently sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after being convicted of soliciting a 13-year-old female Hartford, South Dakota minor back in November of 2019.

The District of South Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office told Dakota News Now the conviction originates from an incident dating back to (November 22) of 2019.

On that date, Grondahl traveled from Minnesota to South Dakota with the express intent of engaging in illegal sexual conduct with the 13-year-old Hartford girl.

A Hartford, South Dakota school resource officer was able to provide authorities with a tip of Grondahl's plans in advance, which helped lead to his arrest.

According to Dakota News Now, Grondahl had met the South Dakota teenager on a social media site. The two had been communicating for several days prior to his arrest.

In addition to corresponding on social media, the report states that Grondahl had also requested the teenage girl send him nude pictures of herself.

A federal grand jury indicted Grondahl back in December of 2019. On (March 22) he pled guilty to the charges and has agreed to self-surrender by June 28.

Source: Dakota News Now