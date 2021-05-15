Minnesota Lynx Legend Seimone Augustus Announces Retirement

One of the most decorated WNBA players of all time is calling it a career after putting together a Hall of Fame resume.

Minnesota Lynx legend Seimone Augustus announced her retirement this week and her plans to join the Los Angeles Sparks coaching staff.

In a statement, Augustus raved about the opportunity she now has post-career to stay involved in the game she loves.

"It's an honor to continue to serve the game that has given me so much. I'm excited to join the Sparks staff and look forward to developing in this new role."

Augustus played 14 seasons in the WNBA, 13 of those with the Minnesota Lynx, and last year with the LA Sparks.

Over her illustrious career, she was the foundation for the Minnesota Lynx after being drafted No.1 overall in the 2006 WNBA Draft.

Not only was she the player the Lynx were able to build around, on the court she was dominant.

Augustus made the WNBA All-Star Game eight times and she helped guide the organization to four championships.

The players on the LA Sparks will learn a lot from one of the game's greats and the rest of the league will benefit from have a great ambassador for the sport staying within the league.

For more information on the 2021-2022 WNBA season, their rosters, and news surrounding the league, you can visit their website.