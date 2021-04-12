Minnesota Links COVID-19 Outbreak To South Dakota Tournament

A wrestling tournament was recently held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Thousands of people from Minnesota came to the 4 day Northland Youth Wrestling Association 2021 State Wrestling Tournament that took place from March 31 to April 3.

The event is normally held in Rochester, Minnesota but because of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in place there they decided to bring things across the border to Sioux Falls.

The Saint Cloud Times is reporting that The Minnesota Department of Health announced Monday that it has identified an outbreak of COVID-19 in the state. The cases have been linked to a youth wrestling tournament in Sioux Falls.

Get our free mobile app

Around 2,000 wrestlers plus coaches and spectators attended the multi-day youth club wrestling event. Minnesota Health officials are requesting that anyone who attended the tournament gets tested immediately for COVID-19 and to watch for symptoms.

So far the Minnesota Department of Health has 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 that have been linked to the Sioux Falls wrestling event.

More than 60 teams from at least 52 Minnesota counties participated in the tournament. The counties are Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Clay, Cottonwood, Crow Wing, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Houston, Kandiyohi, Le Sueur, Lyon, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Mower, Nicollet, Nobles, Olmstead, Pennington, Pipestone, Pope, Ramsey, Redwood, Rice, Rock, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Steele, Swift, Todd, Wabasha, Wadena, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wright and Yellow Medicine.