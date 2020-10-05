The Big 10 hasn't played one game so far in the 2020 season and they now have five teams in the AP Top 25 poll.

The University of Minnesota joined four other Big 10 teams in the latest release of the AP poll.

Minnesota moved into the 25th spot in the AP poll after not being ranked last week and join No. 20 Michigan, No. 16 Wisconsin, No. 9 Penn State, and No. 6 Ohio State all from the Big 10.

Coming off of a historic season in 2019, the Gophers will look to build on that momentum this Fall and they have some major talent coming back as well.

Many believe Ohio State and Penn State are the only two teams who could compete in the College Football Playoff against the other top teams in the country.

That said, we have all found out 2020 is all about the unexpected so Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota may have something to say to the prognosticators by seasons end.

The Big 10 is scheduled to start its 2020 season on October 24 as they will have an eight-game conference slate for each team.

For more information on the Big 10 and the schedules for all teams during the 2020 truncated season, you can visit their website.