Minnesota Governor Walz Orders Statewide Mask Mandate

KSTP in Minneapolis is reporting that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Wednesday afternoon that requires all people to wear face masks or face coverings in indoor places of public accommodation.

The mask mandate will go into effect Saturday, July 25, and pertain to everyone going indoors in public places like stores, bars, restaurants, and other indoor gatherings.

Punishment for violating the mandate could include being charged with a petty misdemeanor and a fine of up to $100 for an individual. Businesses could face up to a $1000 fine for a violation.

As of Tuesday, July 21 Minnesota has reported 47,961 positive cases of COVID-19 resulting in 1,552 deaths. There have been 888,551 tests in the state.

Infectious Disease Specialist from Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, Dr. Wendell Hoffman, stated in an interview on MIX 97.3 that “face masks as an overall strategy are important. If we didn't believe they worked in healthcare we wouldn't be wearing them either. You wouldn't want to go into surgery with Doctors and nurses not wearing face masks would you?”

To Date, the South Dakota Department of Health has reported 8,077 positive cases and 119 deaths due to COVID-19. As of Wednesday over 100,000 tests have been given across the state.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea