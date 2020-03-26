Minnesota Governor Walz Issues Stay At Home Order
On Wednesday Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced a two-week stay at home order. The order begins at midnight on Friday and runs through April 10.
Governor Walz tweeted: "We must take bold action to save the lives of Minnesotans. As a former Command Sergeant Major in the Army National Guard, I believe in having a plan, which is why I'm directing Minnesotans to stay at home and limit their movements to essential services."
Minnesota's 'Stay At Home' order means YOU CAN:
- Go to the grocery store
- Go to medical appointments and the pharmacy
- Get take-out, delivery or drive through from nearby restaurants
- Walk your dog, ride your bike, be in nature
- Pick up essentials for neighbors or loved ones in need of assistance
YOU CAN'T:
- Go to work unless providing an essential service
- Socialize or gather in groups
- Visit loved ones in hospital or nursing homes, except under limited circumstances
