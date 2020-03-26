Minnesota Governor Walz Issues Stay At Home Order

On Wednesday Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced a two-week stay at home order. The order begins at midnight on Friday and runs through April 10.

Governor Walz tweeted: "We must take bold action to save the lives of Minnesotans. As a former Command Sergeant Major in the Army National Guard, I believe in having a plan, which is why I'm directing Minnesotans to stay at home and limit their movements to essential services."

Minnesota's 'Stay At Home' order means YOU CAN:

Go to the grocery store

Go to medical appointments and the pharmacy

Get take-out, delivery or drive through from nearby restaurants

Walk your dog, ride your bike, be in nature

Pick up essentials for neighbors or loved ones in need of assistance

YOU CAN'T:

Go to work unless providing an essential service

Socialize or gather in groups

Visit loved ones in hospital or nursing homes, except under limited circumstances

